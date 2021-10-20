Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231,476 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Redfin worth $88,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $341,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Redfin by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $98.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,833 shares of company stock worth $6,220,469 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.