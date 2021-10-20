RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Up 100.8% Over Last 7 Days

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 100.8% higher against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $102.46 million and $8.70 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00228547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00109036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00126660 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

