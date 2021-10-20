Redwood Trust (RWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RWT opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

