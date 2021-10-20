Refinable (FINE) Market Cap Tops $28.91 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $28.91 million and $7.14 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 238.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00067480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00102471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,092.32 or 1.00186125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.03 or 0.06392092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00022247 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.