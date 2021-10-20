Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223,682 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.41% of Regions Financial worth $78,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 285,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 139,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

