Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by 96.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Regions Financial has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,482,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.