Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,176 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after acquiring an additional 721,089 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after acquiring an additional 198,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,764,000 after acquiring an additional 797,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

