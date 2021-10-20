Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 7,274 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

In other C3.ai news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $746,053.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,655,497 shares of company stock valued at $78,452,992. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

