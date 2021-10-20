Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.81. 60,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $557.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

