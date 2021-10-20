Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $80.13 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,892 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Omnicom Group worth $80,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of OMC opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

