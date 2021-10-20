Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $80.82 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $80,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after buying an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $172.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

