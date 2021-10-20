Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $92.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $92,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $828,973,000 after purchasing an additional 639,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $711,402,000 after purchasing an additional 907,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,873 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $584,770,000 after purchasing an additional 252,078 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 530,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.