Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $92.56 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,363,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

