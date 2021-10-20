Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 151.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $928,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 80.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.22.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $230.43. The company has a market cap of $555.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.