Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 117,113 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,113 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $82,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.