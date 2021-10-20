Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Ulta Beauty worth $81,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.29. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

