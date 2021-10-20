Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €32.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.00 ($44.71).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €32.25 ($37.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.15.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.