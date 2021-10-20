renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 15% Higher Over Last Week

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, renBTC has traded 15% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $9.94 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $65,952.63 or 0.99910937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00041558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00193293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00092885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,488 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

