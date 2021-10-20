Render Token 1-Day Volume Tops $5.79 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001680 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $179.32 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00193212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00094382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

RNDR is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,180,181 coins and its circulating supply is 166,379,225 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars.

