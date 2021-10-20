renDOGE Trading Up 8.3% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $777,280.75 and $103,207.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00067489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00071124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00101896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,806.13 or 1.00119608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,084.72 or 0.06214620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00021210 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

