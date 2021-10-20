Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.59

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.36). Renold shares last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.36), with a volume of 115,046 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The firm has a market cap of £61.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06.

Get Renold alerts:

In other Renold news, insider Jim Haughey purchased 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.