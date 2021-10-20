REPO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REPO has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00067255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00101335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.29 or 0.99960412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.05 or 0.06273226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00021480 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

