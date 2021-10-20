Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,263 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.46% of Republic First Bancorp worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 243,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $38.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

