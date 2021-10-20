Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $129.80

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.80 and last traded at $129.76, with a volume of 6452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.74.

The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

