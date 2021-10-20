Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NorthWestern Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $429,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.0% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

