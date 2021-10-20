Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OptimizeRx Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OptimizeRx in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 740.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,933.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,159 shares of company stock worth $8,975,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

