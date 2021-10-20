Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/19/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$36.00.

10/13/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

10/5/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$30.00.

9/23/2021 – Teck Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$40.00.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$43.00.

9/21/2021 – Teck Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$35.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$34.00.

9/15/2021 – Teck Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Teck Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/10/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

9/2/2021 – Teck Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/1/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The company has a market cap of C$19.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$15.81 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.80.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

