Research Analysts Set Expectations for Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.47 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.74.

BIIB stock opened at $268.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

