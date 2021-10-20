Research Analysts Set Expectations for Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.89.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 51,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 457,273 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.