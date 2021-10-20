Research Analysts Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter worth about $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

