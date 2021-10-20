Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (AMZN, ANTO, AVST, CELTF, COLD, CRST, EDIT, HMSO, PG, PZG)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 20th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on the stock.

Avast (LON:AVST) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) target price on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $203.00 price target on the stock.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a C$85.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $433.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $470.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

