Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (AMZN, ANTO, AVST, CELTF, COLD, CRST, EDIT, HMSO, PG, PZG)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on the stock.

Avast (LON:AVST)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) target price on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $203.00 price target on the stock.

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a C$85.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $433.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $470.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

