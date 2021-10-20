Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 20th (AMZN, ANTO, AVST, CELTF, COLD, CRST, EDIT, HMSO, PG, PZG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 20th:
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $4,100.00 price target on the stock.
Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on the stock.
Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.
The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $146.00 target price on the stock.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.
SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) target price on the stock.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $203.00 price target on the stock.
SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.
Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Trulite (NASDAQ:TRUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a C$85.00 target price on the stock.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $433.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $470.00.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.