Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/14/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $291.00 to $257.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $201.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
