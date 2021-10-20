Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $291.00 to $257.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Caterpillar is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $201.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Caterpillar Inc alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.