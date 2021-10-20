Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eaton (ETN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eaton (NYSE: ETN) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2021 – Eaton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Eaton is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Eaton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $163.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2021 – Eaton was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

ETN opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

