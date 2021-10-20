Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,427,069 shares.The stock last traded at $61.19 and had previously closed at $61.13.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

