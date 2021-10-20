Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.96.

Shares of TSE:QSR traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,861. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$67.77 and a 52 week high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.36.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0389372 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

