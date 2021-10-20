Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $492.90

Restore plc (LON:RST)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 492.90 ($6.44) and traded as high as GBX 502.99 ($6.57). Restore shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 439,588 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RST. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of £683.37 million and a PE ratio of 92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 492.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

About Restore (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

