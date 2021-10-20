Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,695,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.75% of Revance Therapeutics worth $79,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $994.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

