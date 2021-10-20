Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 4.5% Higher

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.47. 7,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 570,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 55,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,645,953.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,071. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

