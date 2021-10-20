Reviewing Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Castle Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 151.11 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.44 Castle Biosciences $62.65 million 26.10 -$10.28 million ($0.47) -138.26

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castle Biosciences has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viridian Therapeutics and Castle Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.69%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus price target of $79.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Castle Biosciences -28.88% -5.90% -5.49%

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, Decision Dx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisonDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecsionDx-UMSeq, and DecisonDX-PRAME. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.