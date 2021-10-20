Reviewing ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) & Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) and Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

This table compares ChemoCentryx and Sernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChemoCentryx -568.54% -33.17% -24.34% Sernova N/A -122.23% -96.16%

63.2% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of ChemoCentryx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChemoCentryx and Sernova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChemoCentryx $64.89 million 37.40 -$55.36 million ($0.84) -41.33 Sernova N/A N/A -$3.96 million N/A N/A

Sernova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ChemoCentryx.

Risk & Volatility

ChemoCentryx has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sernova has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ChemoCentryx and Sernova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChemoCentryx 0 1 6 1 3.00 Sernova 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus target price of $72.63, suggesting a potential upside of 109.17%. Given ChemoCentryx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ChemoCentryx is more favorable than Sernova.

Summary

ChemoCentryx beats Sernova on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The company was founded by Thomas J. Schall in 1997 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body. The firm also focuses in the manufacture and clinical evaluation of the cell pouch for insulin-dependent diabetes. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.