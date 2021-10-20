Reviewing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.63 $90.77 million $0.74 14.01 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trean Insurance Group and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hippo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.65%. Hippo has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.46%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Hippo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Hippo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

