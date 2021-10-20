Reviewing Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,329.21% -145.69% -121.69%

This table compares Triple P and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 237.42 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -9.47

Triple P has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Triple P and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.00%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than Triple P.

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server, information and communication networks. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

