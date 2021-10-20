Revolution Populi 24-Hour Volume Reaches $772,107.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $118.60 million and $772,107.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00192477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00093879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

