REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $41.69 million and $2.80 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00041822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.00191228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00092907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

