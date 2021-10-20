Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $245,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $270,000.

NYSE REXR opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

