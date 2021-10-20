Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 27,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

