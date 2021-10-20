Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.86

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.86 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 27133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.33.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $154,000.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.