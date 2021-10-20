Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.610 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 948,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

