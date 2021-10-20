RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Lowered to GBX 3,550 at Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

RHIM has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,555 ($59.51).

LON RHIM opened at GBX 3,176 ($41.49) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.79. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,562.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,054.12.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, for a total transaction of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

