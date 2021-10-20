Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.110-$0.130 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $0.490-$0.540 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.40 million. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

RBBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ribbon Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 26,877.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

